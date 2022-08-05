Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood is officially in the works

Outlander prequel series, titled Blood of My Blood, is officially in the works, Starz has confirmed. News that a prequel was in development first broke back in February, but the new series has now been confirmed and plot details have also been announced.

The new series will center around the love story of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)'s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is on board to write the prequel, as well as serve as showrunner and executive producer. Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV, is also executive producing. No casting information has been revealed so far.

"Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," said Kathryn Busby president of original programming at Starz. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began."

As for the original series, season 6 aired earlier this year and filming on season 7 is currently underway in Scotland. Based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander stars Catríona Balfe as Claire, a woman who travels back in time from 1945 to 1743 and finds herself in the midst of the Scottish uprising against English rule. She marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, and their romance is the main focus of the show.

While we wait for Outlander: Blood of My Blood to arrive on Starz, check out our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way this year.