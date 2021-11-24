Out-of-bounds Call of Duty: Vanguard video sparks Warzone Caldera map theories, but it's probably nothing

One Call of Duty: Vanguard player took an out-of-bounds tour of its new Shipment multiplayer map in the hopes of glimpsing the next Warzone map, the tropical Caldera, but it looks more likely that they simply flew over some leftover assets.

Was able to use a spectator cam on shipment to see if we can get a sneak peak of Caldera. What do you think? #vanguard pic.twitter.com/CnCgcidtkPNovember 20, 2021 See more

YouTuber JGOD uploaded a brief Twitter video of their Shipment escapades, and the sheer size of the area surrounding the actual playable map does raise an eyebrow. There's an entire city just outside the Shipment fence, and more buildings and vehicles are located across the inlet. It's not at all unusual for multiplayer maps to hide stuff in their surroundings, either to decorate the horizon or simply because they were left over from development, but there is a lot going on here, even if it is all unfinished assets.

However, even JGOD himself was quick to admit that the layout of the area surrounding Shipment doesn't line up with the few brief Caldera teasers we've seen. The Warzone Pacific map was initially leaked through *checks notes* a jacket sent to a streamer , and a few bread crumbs from Activision have given us a decent idea of its topography. We're expecting a richly detailed island covered in everything from volcanoes and ancient structures to fishing villages and farms. Most notably, based on the teaser image for Caldera, it doesn't feature a giant inlet dividing naval bases, which throws a bit of a monkey wrench into this purported sneak peek.

