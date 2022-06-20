Our favorite gaming mouse just hit a brand new record low price

Amazon might just be offering our favorite gaming mouse deal of the year right now. You can save $25 on the Razer Basilisk V3 - our pick for the best gaming mouse on the market - bringing it down to just $44.99 (was $69.99) (opens in new tab). That's a record low price on our favorite pointer - an offer that doesn't roll around every day.

We've seen the Razer Basilisk V3 hovering at around $60 for the last few months, only ever briefly dropping down to $50 back in May. However, today's discount brings it down to uncharted territory, and a price that we rarely see on ergonomic gaming mice with this kind of spec sheet.

We loved the super-fast 26K sensor, smart HyperScroll wheel, and comfortable ergonomic design when we got our hands on the V3. Add 11 programmable buttons, a powerful RGB underglow, and a grippy, tactile texture, and you've got yourself a winner.

You'll find more information on this Razer Basilisk V3 offer just below, and plenty more cheap gaming mouse deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is our favorite gaming mouse and this is its lowest ever price. You're saving $25 on this model, and picking up a bunch of excellent features for well under $50. We've only seen the V3's price get near this record low once before, during a brief flash sale down to $50 in May.



More of today's best Razer gaming mouse deals

If the Basilisk V3 isn't quite cutting it, you'll find plenty more discounts across the full range of Razer mouse models just below.

