Oscar 2019 nominations: Black Panther and Netflix's Roma noms prove the Oscars can change

We talked about it, we prayed for it, we even dared to dream it might happen... but I don't think any of us really believed Black Panther would be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2019 until the full list of nominees was revealed today (January 22).

It's true though! This year's Oscar nominations are in and Black Panther is going up against BlacKkKlansman, Vice, The Favourite, A Star is Born, Green Book, Roma, and Golden Globe 2019 winner Bohemian Rhapsody for Best Picture.

The first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture, this is a huge step forward for the Academy Awards, who some have suggested don't recognize popular blockbusters enough. It isn't the only MCU flick up for an Oscar this year though, with Avengers: Infinity War nominated in the Visual Effects category.

The 25 best superhero movies, from Marvel blockbusters to indie darlings

It's not the only thing worth noting about this year's Best Picture nominees though, as Netflix's Roma also bagged a Best Picture nom, proving that it was worth the streaming service giving the film a cinematic release to qualify for the Oscars 2019. In fact, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has a total of 10 Oscar 2019 nominations, a sure sign that the Academy isn't overlooking Netflix Originals anymore.

Other big Oscar nominees include the The Favourite, which, as well as it's Best Picture and Directing nominations, also has most of the cast up for awards with Olivia Colman nominated for Actress in a Leading Role and both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role.

It's also a strong year for animated movies with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks the Internet all nominated for Animated Feature Film.

But who will win? Let us know your Oscar winner predictions in the comments section below, check out how to stream the Oscars here, and read on for the full list of Oscar 2019 nominations.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Directing

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Written by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Written by Paul Schrader

Green Book - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma - Written by Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Written by Adam McKay

Cinematography

Cold War - Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique

Production Design

Black Panther - Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

The Favourite - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

First Man - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns - Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Roma - Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Ruth Carter

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice - Hank Corwin

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All the Stars - Black Panther

I’ll Fight - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Find out why sci-fi and superheroes are (mostly) ignored during awards season - and how that's about to change