Here's every Golden Globe 2019 winner, from Spidey to Bodyguard (and beyond)

Award season is well and truly underway with the Golden Globes 2019 kicking things off in style yesterday (January 6). If you missed the awards ceremony itself, don't worry, we've got the full list of the Golden Globe winners below and, trust me, there are some big shocks. The likes of Westworld season 2, Black Panther, and A Quiet Place all picked up Golden Globe 2019 nominations, plus the usual suspects, such as, well, The Favourite (an apt name, as you'll soon find out), If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star is Born.
25 categories, 125 nominees, and everything from the best shows on Netflix right through to the return of iconic characters decades in the making. Simply put, there was a lot of competition. So, if you want to know of T'Challa is bringing gold home to Wakanda or if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse picked up a gong, then read on for the Golden Globes 2019 winners.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close - The Wife - WINNER
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book - WINNER
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Comedy
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER
Elsie Fisher - The Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - The Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan and Ollie
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - The First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Mirai
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Caperanum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma - WINNER
Shoplifers
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma - WINNER
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlackKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book - WINNER
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man - WINNER
Narc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
All the Stars - Black Panther
Girl in the Movies - Dumplin'
Requiem for a Private War - A Private War
Revelation - Boy Erased
Shallow - A Star is Born - WINNER
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans - WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Elizabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve - WINNER
Julia Roberts - Homecoming
Keri Russell - The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Stephen James - Homecoming
Richard Madden - Bodyguard - WINNER
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method - WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
Alison Brie - GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Debra Messing - Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?
Jim Carrey - Kidding
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method - WINNER
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora - WINNER
Connie Britton - Dirty John
Laura Dern - The Tale
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Vercase: American Crime Story - WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects - WINNER
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassionation of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal - WINNER
Henry Winkler - Barry
It was a so-so night for superheroes. Here's why they might not get a fair shake come awards season and why that's about to change.