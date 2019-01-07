Here's every Golden Globe 2019 winner, from Spidey to Bodyguard (and beyond)

Award season is well and truly underway with the Golden Globes 2019 kicking things off in style yesterday (January 6). If you missed the awards ceremony itself, don't worry, we've got the full list of the Golden Globe winners below and, trust me, there are some big shocks. The likes of Westworld season 2, Black Panther, and A Quiet Place all picked up Golden Globe 2019 nominations, plus the usual suspects, such as, well, The Favourite (an apt name, as you'll soon find out), If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star is Born.

25 categories, 125 nominees, and everything from the best shows on Netflix right through to the return of iconic characters decades in the making. Simply put, there was a lot of competition. So, if you want to know of T'Challa is bringing gold home to Wakanda or if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse picked up a gong, then read on for the Golden Globes 2019 winners.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close - The Wife - WINNER

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book - WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Comedy

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER

Elsie Fisher - The Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale - Vice - WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - The Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly - Stan and Ollie

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - The First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Caperanum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

Shoplifers

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma - WINNER

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlackKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book - WINNER

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man - WINNER

Narc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

All the Stars - Black Panther

Girl in the Movies - Dumplin'

Requiem for a Private War - A Private War

Revelation - Boy Erased

Shallow - A Star is Born - WINNER

Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans - WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elizabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve - WINNER

Julia Roberts - Homecoming

Keri Russell - The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Stephen James - Homecoming

Richard Madden - Bodyguard - WINNER

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method - WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown

Alison Brie - GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Debra Messing - Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?

Jim Carrey - Kidding

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method - WINNER

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora - WINNER

Connie Britton - Dirty John

Laura Dern - The Tale

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Vercase: American Crime Story - WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects - WINNER

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassionation of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal - WINNER

Henry Winkler - Barry

