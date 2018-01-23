Oscar nominations 2018: Get Out is up to Best Picture, while Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads with 13 noms

The Oscars 2018 nominations have been announced, revealing the full list of films and individuals up for an Academy Award this year. The picks represent a fairly healthy mix from last year's slate of movies, but Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water confidently leads the field with a whopping 13 nominations.

Beyond that, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri nabbed nine nominations, and Dunkirk came third with seven nods, but the pleasant surprise is for Get Out; Jordan Peele's subversive comedy horror, which is up for four awards, including Best Picture. Traditionally, horror doesn't get much of a look in at the Oscars, so it's nice to see the film up for the main award.

Other potential big winners include Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, Spielberg's The Post, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, with thespians like Daniel Day Lewis, Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Margot Robbie all down for the best lead actor/actress award.

Interesting things to note? Star Wars: The Last Jedi has four potential Oscars to win on the night, while Blade Runner 2049 and even Logan are up for awards.

You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations below, and the awards show itself will take place on March 4 live on ABC. Here's hoping they don't have another "Moonlight" moment.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margo Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber)

Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver (Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin & Mary H. Ellis)

Blade Runner 2049 (Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill & Mac Ruth)

Dunkirk (Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker & Gary A. Rizzo)

The Shape Of Water (Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern & Glenn Gauthier)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce & Stuart Wilson)

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver (Julian Slater)

Blade Runner 2049 (Mark Mangini & Theo Green)

Dunkirk (Richard King & Alex Gibson)

The Shape of Water (Nathan Robitaille & Nelson Ferreira)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Matthew Wood & Ren Klyce)

Best Original Score

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

Best Original Song

"Mighty River" - Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson)

"Mystery of Love" - Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

"Remember Me" - Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

"Stand Up for Something" - Marshall (Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn)

"This is Me" - The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Bread Winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeria)

Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

Best Visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Negative Space

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Famous Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Live-Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us