Marvel's Krysten Ritter stars in first trailer for sci-fi spin-off Orphan Black: Echoes

Clone Club, rejoice! The first teaser for Orphan Black: Echoes is finally here – and it's confirmed the sci-fi spin-off's release window.

Starring Keeley Hawes, Avan Jogia, Amanda Fix, and Marvel's Krysten Ritter, the show is set to "follow a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." Much like its predecessor then...

The first Echoes promo, which you can watch above, sees Lucy (Ritter) try to figure who she is, after waking up with no memories and in the care of Hawes' mysterious – and unnamed, more on that below – character. No signs of cloning yet, but we're sure they'll be more surprises on the way.

Fear the Walking Dead scribe Anna Fishko acts as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer across Echoes' 10 episodes, while John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, is on board as director and executive producer.

Fronted by She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black ran from 2013 to 2017, and saw a young British woman named Sarah discover she's a clone. Though she barely has time to get her head around that fact, as someone seems to be hunting the lookalikes down... Banding together with her Canadian doppelgangers or 'sisters' as they dub themselves – Cosima and Alison (both played by Maslany) – Sarah learns she's part of an illegal human experiment, and vows to take down the sinister organization behind it.

In the series, Sarah has an eight-year-old daughter named Kira, a character some fans suspect Hawes is playing in Orphan Black: Echoes. Given the fact that the upcoming outing takes place around 40 years after the original, the theory certainly checks out.

Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on AMC at some point in 2024. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.