Ooblets Oobsidian guide: How to find the rare resource

In Ooblets, Oobsidian is one of the rarest resources available, and yet you'll need these strange rocks for almost every major project you complete in Badgetown - not to mention for building Oobcoops and other useful farm buildings too. Thankfully, there are a few ways that you can start collecting Oobsidian, and here's how to do it:

1. Smash rocks

The most straightforward way to collect Oobsidian in Ooblets is to make it a habit to smash the rocks that will pop up on your farm on a daily basis. There's a high chance that you'll get at least one Oobsidian each day if you're diligent, so make some time to do some rock smashing if you've got a need for Oobsidian.

2. Buy them using Wishies at the well

If all else fails, you can buy Oobsidian using your Wishies, which you'll earn by completing tasks, dance battles and other missions. However, they're not cheap, with one piece of Oobsidian costing a pricey 100 Wishies. This should probably be your last resort unless you're absolutely swimming in Wishies.

3. Fish them up while sea dangling

Sea dangling, aka fishing, is also another potential way to grab yourself some Oobsidian. In order to go sea dangling, you'll need some bait. You can make this by recycling mysterious cans and other rubbish at the Reconstitooter machine near the beach, which you can then mulch down into bait. Then it's just a case of heading over to the pier to do some sea dangling and hopefully pull up some Oobsidian.

4. Assign gleamy ooblets to Oobcoops

Although you can assign any ooblets to tend your Oobcoops, there's an additional benefit to assigning the gleamy (aka shiny) ooblets to them instead. That's because these gleamy ooblets have a chance of generating Oobsidian themselves, so keep your eyes peeled for any, ahem, deposits.

5. Discover them in other people's homes

Finally, have a little peek into other people's homes in your search for Oobsidian, as sometimes you'll find some stuffed behind a sofa cushion or lurking under a plant pot. It's worth a go, and don't worry it's not stealing. Technically.

