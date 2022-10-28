Only PlayStation players can toggle Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now out everywhere, however, some are jumping into multiplayer and discovering that they can’t turn off Modern Warfare 2 crossplay with other platforms.

It seems light Modern Warfare 2 servers issues aren't the only thing affect int the game. The missing functionality from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), and what makes this especially odd is that this restriction appears to be platform-based as the option is only available on the PS4 and PS5 versions. That means there’s no way to opt out of crossplay if you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PC. If you’re on the Sony platforms, it’s important to note that you can also take place in crossplay lobbies, but crucially you have the option to stay exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

It’s not clear if this is intended to function this way, but it does seem like a very odd choice to have one console have the feature enabled and another without.

Being in crossplay lobbies has its benefits and drawbacks. One of the great things about it is you can play with your friends no matter what console they're on. This can make the social side of the game quite flexible, but also you can find games much faster and fairer as the game has a bigger pool to match you with.

However, crossplay lobbies are very variable. Console players can be at a disadvantage due to going against mouse and keyboard players who have more precision, but conversely, PC players face off against console players with strong aim assist. It can also cause huge hardware discrepancies as an Xbox One player is going to be having a very different technical experience compared to a desktop user with an RTX 4090 installed.

You can opt out of crossplay on a system level on Xbox consoles though, so if you really don't want to play against PC players, this is a workaround. The only issue is that this will then be applied to all games you play.

Hopefully, this does just turn out to be a bug, and Infinity Ward can roll out a fix to allow players to choose who they want to play with.

