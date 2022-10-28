Modern Warfare 2 crossplay options and how to disable on Xbox

Modern Warfare 2 crossplay allows different platforms to battle against each other online, however players are discovering the choice has been removed on Xbox and PC, thereby forcing crossplay between those formats. Usually that decision significantly expands the available pool of players in matchmaking and this Modern Warfare 2 option can be toggled on or off depending on personal preference, however players starting up the game are finding that this choice has been taken away on the Xbox and PC versions, thereby making crossplay mandatory between those formats.

This is a controversial decision, as console players often consider that PC gamers using keyboard and mouse have an advantage over them in terms of precision, and they are wary of the increased prevalence of hackers on that format, while PC players can feel that the aim assist options available on consoles for those using controllers mean that it's actually them who are at a disadvantage. Whatever your opinion on this matter, here's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 crossplay and the options you have available.

Modern Warfare 2 crossplay options

If you're a PlayStation player then you still have the Modern Warfare 2 crossplay option available within the menus, so you can easily decide if you want to limit your matchmaking to just PS5 and PS4 or extend it to other platforms. You can find it through the following route:

Press Options/Start to bring up the side menu

to bring up the side menu Move to the Settings tab (cog icon)

tab (cog icon) Select Account & Network

Crossplay settings are at the top of the screen

As said above, this Modern Warfare 2 crossplay option seems to have been removed from the Xbox and PC versions of the game, so there isn't a simple fix if you want to limit which platforms are included in your matchmaking. While there doesn't seem to be any way for those on PC to address this, there is a workaround which may allow Xbox players to avoid this enforced crossplay.

How to disable Modern Warfare 2 crossplay on Xbox

There may not be a Modern Warfare 2 crossplay option included within the game on Xbox, but there is a setting you can activate at console system and account level that should prevent it from happening. The prompts may differ slightly between Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but the general route you want to take from the dashboard is:

Open the Settings tile

tile Select Online safety & family under General

under General Select Privacy & online safety

Select Xbox privacy

Select View details & customise

Select Communication & multiplayer

Under You can join cross-network play change the drop down to Block

With cross-network play blocked on your Xbox account, the game shouldn't be able to connect to other platforms outside of the Xbox network. As this is an unofficial fix, you may need to see how it affects performance on your console, and also remember that this will apply to any other online games you play while you have this block set on your account. It's possible that Activision will reinstate the Modern Warfare 2 crossplay option for all platforms in a future update, but for now at least this appears to be the only way around it on Xbox.