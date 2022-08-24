Only Murders in the Building season 3 adds a major MCU star to its cast

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has added another big name to its cast – spoilers ahead if you haven't seen the season 2 finale yet!

However, if you've watched season 2 episode 10, you will have seen Paul Rudd's cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy. Well, good news – Rudd is set to return in the role for season 3. Whether that's in a main, recurring, or guest role remains to be seen at this point.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming season 3 – as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety (opens in new tab).

The series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as three neighbors living in an affluent apartment building on New York City's Upper West Side. Martin is also the show's co-creator with Hoffman, and the series cast also includes Cara Delevingne, Tina Fey, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Season 1 premiered in 2021, with season 2 following this year. The show was renewed for season 3 last month. The series has been nominated for four awards at the upcoming Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Martin and Short.

While we wait for Only Murders in the Building season 3 to hit the small screen, check out our picks of the other best shows on Hulu and best shows on Disney Plus to watch in the meantime.