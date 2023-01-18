Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building season 3

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 3. Selena Gomez, who plays self-invented sleuth Mabel Mora on the show, excitedly shared the news on social media recently, as she and her fellow castmates confirmed the third installment has started shooting.

In the TikTok video, Gomez introduces herself and her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. "Hi guys, we're on set. What are we shooting?! Season 3," she adds, as she pans the camera round to reveal Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd, whose character was introduced in season 2's finale.

"The gang is back, yay! Could this honestly get any better?" Gomez wonders, as Rudd chimes in: "Well, I do think it could get a little better..." And it's at that moment that Streep pops up from behind the sofa they're sitting on and jokingly offers Martin a pillow. As it stands, there's no word on who the three-time Oscar winner will be playing, or if she'll even be a resident at the titular Arconia apartment block, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as we uncover more about her involvement.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMvJanuary 17, 2023 See more

"Once season 1 dropped, and people knew the show, we had these lovely outreaches from the most incredible talents that said, 'If there's ever anything for me, I'd love to do it'" OMITB co-creator John Hoffman told Total Film before season 2 aired. "You get very tempted, but you know you have to stick to your story and tell the story and bring the characters in that make sense for that first. Then you can delight in who you might be able to cast.

"It really runs the gamut and that's what I love about the show, too – it's this intergenerational thing. If we get to do a third season, there's this whole new influx of new characters that are very clear in my mind."

Only Murders in the Building airs on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.