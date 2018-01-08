"One of the wildest things I've ever seen on TV" - The best reactions to Star Trek Discovery's return

After a brief hiatus leading into the new year, Star Trek Discovery's first season has warped itself back onto Netflix and CBS with episode 10, Despite Yourself. And what a belter of an episode it was. We had plot twists, big reveals, wisecracking humour, and some of the best visuals seen in the show so far.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about Trek's show-stopping return, and I've collated some of the best reactions from Twitter to give you a taste of how super fans and newcomers alike felt about what went down in this latest adventure. The first few tweets are spoiler-free, but beyond that stay clear if you haven't seen the episode yet, as there are major story spoilers to follow.

Trek is back!

The critical consensus is in, and people seem to agree that Despite Yourself is one of the best episodes of Discovery yet, not to mention a new hallmark in storytelling for the franchise at large.

Just finished up this new episode of #StarTrekDiscovery and I'm literally speechless. Great acting, amazing direction, superb story...and it REALLY felt like I was watching a modern episode of Star Trek!!! WOW!!! The bar has been raised!January 8, 2018

Awesome as hell Discovery!! Now that's a Star Trek Episode!! @startrekcbsJanuary 8, 2018

Holy Shiitake Mushrooms @startrekcbs! WOW!!! @jonathansfrakes @StarTrek #StarTrekDiscovery #OMG #ThankYou 🖖🏽January 8, 2018

that episode of #StarTrekDiscovery was one of the wildest things i've ever seen on tv holy sweet hell i am shook @startrekcbs @jasonsfolly @SonequaMG @shazad @may_wise @albinokidJanuary 8, 2018

visual representation of my ass watching tonight's episode of star trek discovery pic.twitter.com/UrwGVIOVPvJanuary 8, 2018

***SPOILERS AFTER THIS POINT***

Murder on the USS

With its shocking death scene (bye Culber), episode 10 basically confirms what we always suspected all along; poor old Tyler is none other than the Klingon Voq in disguise. Not every viewer is happy with how that reveal played out, though..

Oh man... Star Trek Discovery just slapped me in the face and stomped on my heart. What a comeback, I was not expecting that and my death prediction was completely wrong! OMG! #StarTrekDiscoveryJanuary 8, 2018

No words! No words, @startrekcbs! 😱 Like many other fans, early on I called Tyler as Voq plus the Mirror Universe. But the way they confirmed the fan theories and revealed it still shocked the crap out of me!Live long and prosper, @StarTrek, @startrekcbs, & @StarTrekRoom! 🖖🏽January 8, 2018

Ash Tyler and Hugh Culber both deserve better than this. Fuck star trek.January 8, 2018

Mirror, mirror

It's official; Discovery has taken us to the mirror universe and, boy, did that allow for some amazing, hilarious moments as the crew tried to adjust to this strange, new dimension.

Two words to make every #StarTrek fan giddy with excitement.Mirror Universe.January 8, 2018

tfw Star Trek does a mirror universe episode pic.twitter.com/npWD8lTT6IJanuary 8, 2018

Can I just say how much I appreciate that #StarTrekDiscovery gave the women characters the whole sexy-evil Mirror Universe uniform but managed to eliminate the sexist exposed mid-drift? #OnFleetJanuary 8, 2018

I hope we get to see what the mirror universe version of Capt. Lorca's pet tribble is like. #StarTrekDiscoveryJanuary 8, 2018

A theory for everything

Now that the mirror universe has returned, fans are already squirrelling away at their theories for what could happen next, as the identity of the mysterious emperor remains at large.

Cannot wait to see the return of Philippa Georgiou in Mirror universe form! #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/G49Q2aXLj8January 1, 2018

Mirror Tilly is the faceless emperor. Calling it now. #StarTrek #StarTrekDiscoveryJanuary 8, 2018

Is that you, Scotty?

Jason Isaac's attempt at a Scotsman was all that was needed to bring to mind Star Trek's original chief engineer, Scotty himself, and fans couldn't get enough of the cheeky reference.

Captain Lorca... harnessing Scotty. 😁... nice!! @startrek @startrekcbsJanuary 8, 2018

Some good moments from last night’s Discovery: 1. unsubtle political commentary of the Terrans being racist, jingoistic fascists 2. Lucious Malfoy doing a chief engineer Scotty impression3. CAPTAIN KILLYJanuary 8, 2018

@jasonsfolly omg. Best bit of the episode was the Scottish accent and good ol nod to scotty. Loved it. :-) discovery gets better and better and it started off amazing yay. :-)January 8, 2018

And that's just the beginning. With five more episodes on the way, Despite Yourself suggests we're in for some sci-fi gold with the second half of Star Trek Discovery's premiere season, as the show has still yet to address all of its cliffhangers and secrets. In other words, it's a great time to be a Trekkie.