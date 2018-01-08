Popular

"One of the wildest things I've ever seen on TV" - The best reactions to Star Trek Discovery's return

By

After a brief hiatus leading into the new year, Star Trek Discovery's first season has warped itself back onto Netflix and CBS with episode 10, Despite Yourself. And what a belter of an episode it was. We had plot twists, big reveals, wisecracking humour, and some of the best visuals seen in the show so far. 

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about Trek's show-stopping return, and I've collated some of the best reactions from Twitter to give you a taste of how super fans and newcomers alike felt about what went down in this latest adventure. The first few tweets are spoiler-free, but beyond that stay clear if you haven't seen the episode yet, as there are major story spoilers to follow. 

Trek is back!

The critical consensus is in, and people seem to agree that Despite Yourself is one of the best episodes of Discovery yet, not to mention a new hallmark in storytelling for the franchise at large. 

***SPOILERS AFTER THIS POINT***

Murder on the USS

With its shocking death scene (bye Culber), episode 10 basically confirms what we always suspected all along; poor old Tyler is none other than the Klingon Voq in disguise. Not every viewer is happy with how that reveal played out, though..

Mirror, mirror

It's official; Discovery has taken us to the mirror universe and, boy, did that allow for some amazing, hilarious moments as the crew tried to adjust to this strange, new dimension. 

A theory for everything

Now that the mirror universe has returned, fans are already squirrelling away at their theories for what could happen next, as the identity of the mysterious emperor remains at large. 

Is that you, Scotty?

Jason Isaac's attempt at a Scotsman was all that was needed to bring to mind Star Trek's original chief engineer, Scotty himself, and fans couldn't get enough of the cheeky reference. 

And that's just the beginning. With five more episodes on the way, Despite Yourself suggests we're in for some sci-fi gold with the second half of Star Trek Discovery's premiere season, as the show has still yet to address all of its cliffhangers and secrets. In other words, it's a great time to be a Trekkie.

Alex Avard

Alex is a UK-based writer and editor, peddling his written wares to whoever will take them. You can enjoy his irrational stream of consciousness on Twitter at @alexavard95.