One of our favorite ultrawide gaming monitors has returned to its lowest ever price

Up and down the size, shape, and price spectrums, gaming monitors are regularly discounted nowadays but some are worthy of pinpointing - particularly if you're looking for a specialist ultrawide gaming monitor for bargain prices.

Amazon's gaming monitor deals are delivering on exactly that as the massive retailer has returned the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R to its historic low price of just $799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). This is a lowest ever price that's only ever been matched once, and this screen was selling north of the $900 mark for the best part of a month recently too so the value is strong. It's a superb all-rounder, and features on our rundown of the best ultrawide gaming monitors.

This is still a sizeable investment, of course, but there's good news for those looking for a similar hit but with a smaller budget: the AOC CU34G2X is down to $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399.99). A modest saving, yes, but one that takes the monitor to its second lowest price as far as we can tell. This has great gaming chops and channels that sweet, sweet, AOC gaming pedigree into its pixels to give you a great experience.

You'll find more information on both deals below, and plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals further down the page.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200; lowest ever price - As close to a no-brainer as it gets if you're hunting for an ultrawide gaming monitor deal this summer. The monitor has only been this low once before, back in early July, and has spent much of the time since at more than $900. It all adds up to this deal being great value.



AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is one of our favorite value-busting gaming ultrawides and this neat little discount takes it down to a second lowest ever price, as far as we can tell. The record low was only $12 or so lower and that was part of the Black Friday sales last year. As a result, this remains a great deal to jump on.



The popularity of ultrawide gaming monitors has grown in recent years and that's probably down to a few things: more and more games are supporting the resolutions, they offer greater immersion in games and entertainment, and they add so much screen real estate to a home and work setup too. In fact, while previously reserved for those with the biggest budgets, these displays are appearing on the internet's best gaming monitor guides more and more.

