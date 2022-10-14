One of our favorite PS5 headsets has just dropped to a brand-new lowest-ever price

If you need an audio upgrade this autumn, and want one of the best while also beating the rush that is the sales period in November, then Amazon has got you covered today: right now you can get the brilliant Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset at a new, record low price of just $109.95 (opens in new tab).

This is a $150 headset, remember, so this saving of $40 is considerable. It's also considerable given that the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the best PS5 headsets, and certainly one of the best PS5 wireless headsets money can buy. While the 700 Gen 2 has had a slight refresh in the form of the Gen 2 MAX variant this year, the former is still a seriously excellent set, and the fact that the market will deem it 'older' now will only serve to drive its price down like this. That makes you the winner.

Just to give you a brief window into its quality, Alyssa spoke very highly of it in our review: "The audio is crisp and clear with a deep bass you can feel and audio tuning options that can make this headset work for anyone."

This headset had previously gone down to the $120 mark a couple of times in the last three months or so, but, equally, has sold for its full MSRP in that time too, making this new price a truly terrific one, and one worth jumping on immediately if you've been waiting for a bargain on a top wireless set.

