Omni-Man's most gruesome Mortal Kombat 1 fatality is straight out of the Invincible animated series

As Invincible's Omni-Man is making his debut in Mortal Kombat as the fighting game's first post-launch character, NetherRealm Studios has given us an extended glimpse of the supervillain in action in a new gameplay trailer.



Just ahead of the Invincible season 2 premiere and Omni-Man's debut in Mortal Kombat 1 on November 9, the gameplay trailer shows off Omni-Man's brutal and incredibly imposing combat style, including a fatality that's pulled straight from the gruesome season 1 finale.

Omni-Man’s Fatality move in ‘MORTAL KOMBAT 1’. pic.twitter.com/F8w4WPnG8gNovember 2, 2023 See more

For the uninitiated, Omni-Man is the central villain of Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic series and the current animated show on Amazon Prime Video. Played by J.K. Simmons in the show, who returns to voice him in Mortal Kombat 1, Omni-Man is essentially Invincible's take on Superman, but with an incredibly dark secret. He's actually a powerful alien invader tasked with wiping out all human life on Earth - and that includes the superhero population as well. The shocking opening episode of Invincible shows Omni-Man brutally dispatching members of the Guardians of the Globe (Invincible's take on the Justice League), leaving Earth in a weaker position.



In the season 1 finale, Omni-Man greatly overpowers his son Mark Grayson - known as the new superhero named Invincible. During the fight, Omni-Man pummels Grayson across a major city, leading to a gruesome moment where he sticks him in front of a train full of citizens. It's a chilling moment that shows Omni-Man's lack of humanity and raw power, and it's been recreated in full for Mortal Kombat 1. Unlike Grayson, however, the Mortal Kombat fighters won't survive this gruesome show of strength.



So far, Omni-Man looks to play similarly to Superman from NeatherRealm's Injustice series, which also plays with the Evil Superman concept. It should be noted that Omni-Man won't be the only Evil Superman coming to Mortal Kombat 1. Next year, The Boys' Homelander will join the roster - and according to the developers in pre-release interviews, Homelander will play very differently from Omni-Man.

So far, the current cast of Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack includes Omni-Man, Quan-Chi and Ermac (who made appearances in the story mode), Homelander, and the returning Takeda Takahashi from MKX. The final character of the Kombat Pack is expected to be released in Summer, 2024.



In the Gamesradar+ review for Mortal Kombat 1, Andi Hamilton gave the game a perfect score, stating: "Mortal Kombat 1 is a superbly presented fighting game with something to offer players of all experience and familiarity with NetherRealm's sprawling MK universe. The Kameo fighter system injects new strategic depth into combat, the rebooted timeline feeds a ridiculous story, and the suite of game modes are both varied and well made."



For more on Mortal Kombat and other fighting games, check out our roundup of the best fighting games you can play right now.