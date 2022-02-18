Olivia Munn tapped to fight zombies in AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead

Olivia Munn has been cast in the upcoming AMC anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

AMC order the new series in October 2021 which marks the fourth spinoff in the popular zombie franchise, which includes Fear the Walking Dead, the short-lived The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and an upcoming untitled Daryl and Carol project.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an episodic anthology that takes place in The Walking Dead universe and follows the adventures of new characters and as well others from the original series.

According to Variety, Munn has joined the cast alongside Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher. Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Character names have yet to be confirmed.

Munn recently starred in the Justine Bateman-directed drama Violet as the titular role and played a struggling single mother in crime thriller The Gateway. The actor is also known for her starring role on HBO drama The Newsroom as the fiery Sloan Sabbith and for playing telekinetic sword-wielder Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse.

The show is set to premiere on both AMC and AMC Plus in the summer, allowing it to run alongside the The Walking Dead's 11th and final season. Channing Powell, writer and producer of the original show and Fear of the Walking Dead, will serve as show runner. Writer and producer Scott Gimple will executive produce.

