Olivia Colman and Dev Patel's next movie is a twisted romance giving new meaning to 'wicker man'

Olivia Colman has set her next movie – and she's starring alongside Dev Patel in an, uh, unconventional romance.

The official logline reads: "On the outskirts of a village by the sea, lives a Fisherwoman (Colman); smelly, single, and perpetually ridiculed. One day, fed up with her stuffy, small-minded neighbors, she commissions herself a husband to be made from wicker (Patel). In an otherwise conservative town, this unconventional romance sparks outrage, jealousy, and chaos." Neither actor is a stranger to offbeat stories, having worked with directors like Yorgos Lanthimos and Wes Anderson between them.

Based on The Wicker Husband, the short story by Ursula Wills-Jones, Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson are directing. The pair previously helmed Save Yourselves!, a sci-fi comedy starring Search Party's John Reynolds and GLOW's Sunita Mani that was released in 2020 and nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at that year's Sundance Film Festival.

Colman has a few other movies in the works, including dark comedy Wicked Little Letters alongside her The Lost Daughter co-star Jessie Buckley, Wonka, and Paddington 3 (officially titled Paddington in Peru).

Patel, meanwhile, most recently starred in Anderson's Roald Dahl short films on Netflix, and he's set to make his directorial debut with Monkey Man, an action-thriller that he'll also star in. The cast also includes District 9's Sharlto Copley, and John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk is on board behind the scenes.

Wicker doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.