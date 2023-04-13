Oh no, everyone's in horny jail over the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer

The final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer confirmed the long-awaited return of the iconic villain Ganondorf, saw our hero Link team up with allies ala Hyrule Warriors, and made fans (perhaps irresponsibly) hopeful for a playable Zelda, but as ever, all anyone can talk about is how hot everyone is.

Newly revealed official Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf art. I get it, he's hot. (Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've been around the block as many times as I have, you saw this coming right from the moment Ganondorf's official artwork was revealed. The dude's built like an armored tank with sick tats and intricate jewelry, and his fire-red beard/ponytail combo would make Jason Momoa jealous. Never mind that he's an unambiguously evil Gerudo warlock (that makes him hotter); Ganondorf's a solid ten, and it makes his return after 17 long years all the more thrilling. That said, it isn't just the legendary big bad fans are thirsting for, it's everyone - well, everyone except for poor ol' Link.

Here are just a few reactions from the internet's ever-reliable hornification of the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer. Spoiler: Not even the Lynels are safe.

This who I will be finding. Zelda u can wait https://t.co/rQhYCzur3eApril 13, 2023 See more

ohhhh nooooo ganondorf don’t catch me I am so clumsy and I tripped and fell and now there’s no way I can win 🫣 https://t.co/IruQxBfkh6April 13, 2023 See more

I will be joining Tucker Carlson at 8 pm to discuss the left’s newest strategy to make your kids gay (short hair Zelda and beefcake Ganondorf)April 13, 2023 See more

actually that’s my husbandApril 13, 2023 See more

I hope there’s a Sidon sex scene in tears of the kingdom idkApril 13, 2023 See more

add urbosa and it’s a party https://t.co/H0zp014fKwApril 13, 2023 See more

Zelda looks so sexy with short hair omg.April 13, 2023 See more

they really double down on everyone being hot, huh https://t.co/aDh8yWuGIpApril 13, 2023 See more

Why’d they have to put the lynels in borderline leather harnesses plz 👽April 13, 2023 See more

This could go on and on, but we'll leave it there. Point is, no longer is the internet's interminable thirst for unconventionally attractive video game characters limited to tall vampire ladies and daughters of the underworld, it's now expanded to include literally any living thing with a symmetrical face and good hair. In totally unrelated news, see y'all later today for the Final Fantasy 16 State of Play.

Here's where you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in case you're in the mood.