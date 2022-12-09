Hades 2 trailer has fans predictably horny

Hades 2 was just announced at The Game Awards, and fans are already not having a Normal One.

Yesterday on December 8, developer Supergiant surprised basically everyone with the reveal of Hades 2 at The Game Awards in LA. The reveal trailer showed off a brand new female protagonist, replacing Zagreus from the original game, and fans of the first Hades are already extremely horny over the news.

awfuahushfu hauh ahde hades 2 hades 2 is real and it is hot hades 2 aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/MF46jXSVReDecember 9, 2022 See more

HADES 2???? GOT THE WHOLE DISCORD SCREECHING pic.twitter.com/jtuNWxOQbsDecember 9, 2022 See more

This newcomer is a daughter of the Underworld, and her goal seems to be to vanquish Chronos, the titan of time. In just a few short minutes, Melione has well and truly stolen the hearts and minds of Hades fans around the world, joining the ranks of very hot Supergiant characters.

MELIONË!!! MELIONË PRINCESS OF THE UNDERWORLD SISTER OF ZAGREUS, KEEPER OF MY HEART IN HADES 2!!!!! SHES BEAUTIFUL I LOVE HER 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O1FY8jDzHmDecember 9, 2022 See more

HADES NEVER MISSES, HOT WOMEN LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/cqZCMIJwbhDecember 9, 2022 See more

Fans are also excited about meeting a whole new cast of Greek gods, namely Moros, Apollo, Nemesis, and the returning Zeus, who we saw in the reveal trailer for the sequel. Nemesis in particular appears to have gone down an absolute treat with fans, as evidenced by the tweet directly above.

Hades 2 might be the first direct sequel for developer Supergiant, but it seems like it's maintaining the extremely yearn-y vibes of the original. Considering some of the absolute antics the Greek gods were apparently getting up to back in the day, is it any wonder Hades fans are all extremely lustful?

Hades 2 is launching in early access at some point next year in 2023. It looks like it can't come soon enough for fans around the world.

