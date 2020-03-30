Oh hi, Nook! Looks like Tommy Wiseau is playing Animal Crossing New Horizons

If it seems like everyone is playing Animal Crossing New Horizons , it's because they are. And by everyone, I mean even The Room's Tommy Wiseau. At least, that's what it looks like.

The infamous creator of what may be the worst movie ever certainly seems like he's enjoying his time on Tom Nook's private island. The hashtags included with the screenshot are indicative of him sharing it directly from a Nintendo Switch and just tacking on two extra hashtags for good measure (including, naturally, #TommyWiseau).

If it is Tommy that's playing the latest Animal Crossing game, he's certainly got a good handle on it. There's quite a lot of fun stuff in his room (almost all of it nods to The Room), including a football, some nice dark wood furnishing, and a custom Tommy Wiseau in The Room picture hanging on the wall. While uploading any image into Animal Crossing New Horizons isn't hard (here's how to upload any image into the game), it's definitely not entry-level gameplay knowledge, so I'm even more curious about whether or not Wiseau is in fact playing the game.

It's certainly possible, as Wiseau is no stranger to gaming - he used to host his own YouTube series in collaboration with Machinima, aptly titled " The Tommy Wi-Show " where he played everything from Dark Souls to Dead Space 2 to Little Big Planet. So, whether Tommy Wiseau is showing off his decor in New Horizons or showing off his particular brand of humor is unclear, but I'm happy either way.