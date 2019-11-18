Official PlayStation Black Friday lineup includes PS4 Pro, PSVR, and GOTY deals

Before the PS4 Black Friday deals really get going, today Sony announced a sweet suite of official PlayStation discounts and bundles which will be available later this month. These deals will be available from Sunday, November 24 through Monday, December 2 (November 28 to December 6 in Canada).

Here's a rundown of every deal PlayStation's announced:

Only on PlayStation PS4 bundle: get a 1TB PS4 and three of the best games you can play on it for $199.99 - a steep discount. Those games are: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

PS4 Pro: the PS4 Pro will be available for $299.99 throughout Black Friday, Sony says, a substantial mark-off from its $399.99 base price.

the PS4 Pro will be available for $299.99 throughout Black Friday, Sony says, a substantial mark-off from its $399.99 base price. PSVR multi-game bundle: just like last year, this Black Friday will see multiple $199.99 PSVR bundles featuring top-selling games. This particular bundle comes with a PSVR headset, the PS camera, and digital vouchers for five games: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7, Everybody's Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds. This is one of the best PSVR deals, well, ever.

PS Gold Headset: save roughly $30 on all color variations of PlayStation's popular Gold headset.

save roughly $30 on all color variations of PlayStation's popular Gold headset. DualShock 4 controllers: likewise, you can save roughly $25 in all color variations of the DualShock 4. If you're looking for an extra or replacement controller, or like me you're looking for an excuse to grab one of the new crystal ones, now's the time.

PlayStation Plus: from November 22 through December 2, you'll save 25% on a one-year PlayStation Plus subscription.

from November 22 through December 2, you'll save 25% on a one-year PlayStation Plus subscription. PlayStation hit and exclusive games: outside of the "Only on PlayStation" bundle, the best games on PS4 will also be discounted throughout Black Friday season. Sony says games such as Days Gone, Marvel's Spiderman, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19 will be available for $19.99, while several (unspecified) PlayStation hit titles will be listed for $9.99.