Official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals offer the best value bundle we've seen yet

Official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have landed, and anyone on the hunt for an OLED model is in luck this weekend. We've been waiting for this offer for a few weeks now, after Nintendo's regular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle went live in October. Right now, though, you'll find a Nintendo Switch OLED model with a free copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch Online on the shelves for $349.99 (at Walmart and Best Buy to be specific). That's the cost of the console by itself.

This is the first time we've seen a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle packing this much value in the US. After all, that's still a full priced game all these years after release and the Switch Online membership will save you a few bucks as well. That makes this the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal we've seen so far this year.

Of course, if you don't want to spend the full $350 on an OLED model (and we'd recommend against it if you just want to play in docked mode), you'll still find the $299.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle available on the standard edition at Best Buy as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. edition) | Super Smash Bros. | 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership | $349.99 at Walmart

The official Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is now on the shelves, scoring you a free copy of Smash Bros with the appropriately themed console and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. That's excellent news for anyone holding out on their holiday purchase, offering the best value we've seen in an OLED bundle so far. Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're a Smash Bros. fan

✅ You don't want to wait for a new console next year Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99



Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED?

(Image credit: Future)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest console to hit the shelves. That makes it the go-to for anyone upgrading from a Switch Lite or a launch edition console, the boosted battery life and screen quality make for a vastly improved experience overall. However, the OLED model is pretty much identical to the standard edition console on the inside - the only upgrade is that OLED display, and you'll only see that in handheld mode. That's why we recommend those who will be mostly playing in docked mode save themselves some cash with the older release.

Of course, there's also the looming possibility of a new console next year. While we know next to nothing about a new Nintendo Switch console, 2023's Black Friday offers could be a last hurrah for these devices. If you don't want to hedge your bets (or you're buying a gift), the latest device is still well worth a buy this year - though if you would rather save the cash until 2024 rumors are swirling that a new device is on its way.

