Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and controllers on offer for lowest price yet

The Oculus Quest 2 is down to its lowest ever UK price thanks to a new Amazon Prime Day deal that's emerged towards the very tail end of the event. Because of that, if this Oculus Quest 2 deal takes your fancy you'll need to move quickly to take advantage of the discount.

Amazon is offering the Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) for just £279 - a £20 saving on its usual RRP, which is a discount we've not seen yet on the latest wireless, standalone virtual reality headset.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB | £299 £279 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality solution - meaning no wires, but also no PC required to experience all the best Oculus Quest games. You can, of course, connect the Oculus Quest 2 to a powerful gaming rig (something from our best gaming PC guide maybe?) to unlock games like Half-Life Alyx, so there are options for getting the most out of the headset too.

Specs-wise, the Oculus Quest 2 offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920p per eye, which is 50% more pixels than the original Oculus Quest - meaning better-looking games. They'll perform better too, thanks to upgrades in the processing department too. This is a great way to get into VR without the PC or PS4 required for other headsets - without losing out on quality.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB | £299 £279 at Amazon

Amazon is slicing £20 off the already affordable Oculus Quest 2, making this the lowest price we've ever seen in the UK for Oculus' latest VR headset.

Oculus Quest 2 256GB | £399 £379 at Amazon

If you want more space for all those VR games though, you might want to consider the 256GB version - which offers all the same pros but with more internal space. There's £20 off this one too, so also another great saving.

