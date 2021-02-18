25 best Oculus Quest games to lose yourself in

The best Oculus Quest games can be hard to find amongst so many options, but we’ve got you covered with our picks. Whether you want to take on stealth operatives, swim with dolphins as you play Tetris, or just indulge yourself in different rhythm or fitness games for an intense workout, there’s a game for everyone here.

Our best VR games list covers several titles that can also be played with your Oculus Quest if you have an Oculus Link Cable and a fairly modest cheap gaming PC , but this list in question focuses on games that you can find on the store right away.

25. Down the Rabbit Hole

There have been countless stories about Alice’s visit to Wonderland, but Down the Rabbit Hole focuses on a different tale prior to her arrival. In this VR adventure game, you will serve as a guide for a child in search of her lost pet, who has unluckily wandered into Wonderland. And instead of your usual 2D or 3D fashion, everything is told on a fully explorable 360° diorama. As the protagonist moves through each one of the sections you will be the one helping her to solve puzzles, make choices that impact the story, and also help multiple other playable characters.

This narrative-driven experience is a must for fans of the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland universe, all the way from the giant casino cards to the grim smile of the Cheshire cat.

24. Phantom: Covert Ops

The absence of games like Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell has really left a gap in the stealth genre, but Phantom: Covert Ops might scratch that itch and then some. This VR experience changes the perspective of your usual stealth adventure in quite an inventive way: an elite covert operative is tasked with preventing a war during the length of a night, and they do so by traversing the game’s areas on a kayak.

Moving across water freely is a unique feeling, but it’s even more intriguing when you add on the fact that you’re able to tackle situations as you see fit. Perhaps an enemy group isn’t worth your time, and instead, you choose to create a distraction by shooting lights nearby and sneak past them. Or you can just go ahead and use a sniper rifle. It’s all up to you, and using the kayak in an efficient way makes for one of the most clever mechanics in recent time.

23. Pixel Ripped 1995

For something a little different, how about a game within a game? Or more specifically a metaverse where a 9-year-old boy is trying to defeat a villain in a virtual reality world?

That’s Pixel Ripped 1995, the follow up to Pixel Ripped 1989. Instead of focusing on the 8-bit era of video games as the 1989 version did, Pixel Ripped 1995 is all about 16-bit and 32-bit, from Castlevania likes to beat ‘em ups. The trick of this experience is how it intertwines the multiple realities, making it very meta for you, the player, but also for the protagonist of the story.

Pixel Ripped 1995 isn’t shy about showcasing its focus on nostalgia, but that’s why it works so well. Visiting arcades or placing a game cartridge on a console is bound to bring up a memory or two, but even if you found yourself interested in games much later on, it all makes for a compelling story that is as enchanting as it is worthwhile.

22. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Only Disney would make a VR game out of Galaxy’s Edge, the attractions that can be found at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. But to our surprise, it makes for quite the charming experience, even if you have never been to the real locations it references. The story is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, found in the Battu planet, where you’ll be tasked with helping the locals, seeing some familiar faces, and slowly learning more about your own abilities in the process.

This is a rather compact experience, but it trades length for density and plenty of surprises. Interactive mini-games and real-time conversations with characters are just a few of the charms of the experience, and there’s much more to discover, especially if you’re a vivid Star Wars fan.

21. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The Room series from Fireproof Games has been around for years now, taking players into ancient and forbidden locations to take on investigations. Mysteries are often solved by exploring scenarios and solving many puzzles, which makes the passage to VR an intriguing prospect. The Room VR: A Dark Matter is an exclusive Oculus Quest experience set in 1908, inside the British Institute of Archaeology in London where the player tries to trace back the disappearance of a known Egyptologist.

VR’s appeal might be on simulators and shooting galleries, but the joy of literally looking around for clues, investigating books in search for clues, and interacting with mechanisms in the maps in the hope of unlocking a secret passage somewhere nearby makes for a standout thrill. If you’re looking to take a break from the constant flashy action of most games, this is the one for you.

20. Mare

Did you know there’s an experience reminiscent of Ico for VR? It’s called Mare. In this narrative-driven adventure, you’re tasked with controlling the wings of a bird that helps a young girl get to a certain destination. The bird is in charge of pretty much everything that happens on the screen, but always has its companion in mind. You’ll have to help her solve puzzles, guide her, and protect her from danger.

Mare is one of those games you really need to experience to fully understand, but it's worth it when you lose yourself in the sights and the subtle storytelling. It’s certainly one of those experiences where the journey is as important as the destination.

19. Red Matter

Red Matter is a story-driven puzzle adventure game that takes you to outer space. You’ll find yourself taking the role of an astronaut on a secret research project in the midst of a dystopian sci-fi Cold War. Throughout the game you’ll encounter dozens of different puzzles in both outdoor and indoor areas, each offering its own challenge as the story evolves with your actions. You'll have high tech tools to help you navigate and solve the puzzles you encounter, and plenty of stories to chew on. Red Matter is a standout for the Oculus Quest. If you’re into narrative-driven experiences or you’re just tired of always having to shoot at enemies, then give this a try.

18. Audica

At first glance, Audica might seem familiar to the likes of Beat Saber and Pistol Whip, but it couldn’t be more different. This rhythm shooter made by Harmonix, the minds behind Rock Band and Fuser, and it’s all about mastering songs as you blast through dozens of targets in real-time. The difficulty can be quite steep, with different targets that demand different actions (and reactions!) from your end. Some will ask you to just perform a normal shot, but others are all about holding down the trigger, shooting repeatedly at multiple small targets, or even tilting your virtual guns to one side. If you’re looking for a game that demands precision and aim, this is an interesting option.

17. Tetris Effect

The genius of Tetris Effect cannot be overstated. It’s Tetris, sure, but taken to new heights, and to places around the world and beyond. In the so-called Journey mode, you travel through dozens of levels that are all unique from one another. The board is the one you remember from the original, but there are big and small touches everywhere that make each encounter shine. Tetrominoes change depending on the level (although you can opt for the classic colored ones), and the landscapes in the background aren’t still images, reacting and changing based upon your input.

Clearing line after line as you swim with dolphins, visit the moon or see a fireworks show makes for a whole new Tetris experience, and one well worth checking out.

16. Rush

What's the point of owning a VR headset if you're not going to experience the thrill of wingsuit flying? Rush invites you to jump right into challenging aerial races with over a hundred unique mountain paths. All of this can be done with friends or people online up to groups of four, taking part in simple A to B races, Time Attack, and Score Challenge modes.

Different weather and time of day make for gorgeous landscapes to surround yourself with, and if you truly want to enjoy them outside of competitions, you can do so in the Freeflight mode, where there are no objectives nor restrictions. Just be mindful of sitting in a comfy chair beforehand, especially if you’re afraid of heights!