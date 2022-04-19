Obi-Wan Kenobi star teases cameos and Easter eggs in the Star Wars series

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend has teased cameos and Easter eggs to come in the Star Wars TV show.

Friend plays the villainous Grand Inquisitor in the Disney Plus series, as revealed by its first trailer. The show catches up with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

"If it's possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be," Friend told Hey U Guys. "I think it's one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. We can't obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan is absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can't tell you [about], but Easter eggs galore, and it's a thrilling ride."

Easter eggs and cameos are to be expected from Star Wars shows at this point, but it's still exciting to have their presence confirmed. It's anyone's guess who might be appearing in the series alongside McGregor and Friend, but Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano seems a safe bet considering her animated adventures with Obi-Wan in The Clone Wars – though we can probably discount seeing Darth Maul again, after a report claimed the Sith Lord was removed from the show following a creative overhaul.

One character that is definitely showing up, though, is Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker – and he'll be crossing lightsabers with Obi-Wan once more in what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has described as the "rematch of the century."

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives in a double season premiere this May 27.