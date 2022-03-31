Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date changed – now clashes with Stranger Things' return

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series' release date has been delayed by two days, moving from Wednesday, May 25 to Friday, May 27. However, in better news, two episodes of the Star Wars series are coming at once.

Ewan McGregor was employed by Disney to make the announcement, which, of course, also helped soften the blow. However, it's also worth noting that Stranger Things season 4 will be out that same Friday on Netflix. Talk about a clash of the titans, this is going to be one sci-fi extravaganza. Watch McGregor make the announcement below.

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi... pic.twitter.com/QxcjzrCbM4March 31, 2022 See more

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series promises to pick up 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A trailer debuted recently, showing McGregor back in the role for the first time since the prequels were first released and introducing a villain who first appeared in the animated shows – the Grand Inquisitor.

Hayden Christensen also returns as Darth Vader in the series and has spoken about coming back to the iconic role. "It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways," Christensen said.

"And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me."

Obi-Wan will be going saber-to-saber with Vader, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously promising the "rematch of the century" between the duo.

While we wait for May to roll around, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows headed our way soon.