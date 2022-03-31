Hayden Christensen says playing Darth Vader again in Obi-Wan Kenobi felt like a "natural continuation"

Hayden Christensen has talked his return as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The actor hasn't played Anakin Skywalker since 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but is wearing the black armor once again in the upcoming Disney Plus series, which stars Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi.

"It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways," Christensen told Entertainment Weekly.

"And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me."

Vader was absent from the first trailer for the series, besides some ominous breathing at the end, but EW also revealed the first look at the Sith Lord back in action. Not much can be gleaned from the shadowy picture, but it's clear the once-Jedi is still a force to be reckoned with.

The show will see Obi-Wan go up against the Inquisitors, a group of Force-sensitives who hunt down the remaining Jedi following Order 66. They're led by the Grand Inquisitor, who is played by Rupert Friend in the TV show.

Obi-Wan will also be battling Vader himself, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy promising the "rematch of the century" between the duo.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows headed our way soon.