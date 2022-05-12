New Obi-Wan Kenobi pictures reveal closer look at series' lightsabers

New Obi-Wan Kenobi images give a close-up look at the series' lightsabers.

The pictures, which you can see below, show off the titular Jedi's iconic weapon, and reveal what he'll be up against – the lightsabers of Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva, and the Fifth Brother.

The show picks up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and sees Obi-Wan in hiding on Tatooine, watching over young Luke Skywalker. Things aren't going to stay peaceful for long, though, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy promising the "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan and his former student Anakin Skywalker, now the deadly Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to their Star Wars roles, while Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and the Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang join the franchise as the sinister Grand Inquisitor, Reva, and Fifth Brother respectively. Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, and Indira Varma also appear in the show.

"It was nice to come back and to bridge that gap between me and Alec Guinness," McGregor told our sister publication Total Film in the latest issue. "I got as much, or more, out of playing him this time than I did in the first three movies put together. That's to do with the writing, and the people we were making the series with, and the technology, and how different everything is."

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives to Disney Plus this May 27 with a double season premiere – the remaining episodes will drop weekly each Wednesday.

