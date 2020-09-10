Obi-Wan Disney Plus series will only be one season long, suggests Ewan McGregor

The upcoming Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series will reportedly be a single season, standalone series, according to the star himself.

In an ET Online interview about his upcoming Long Way Up project, McGregor briefly touches on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show, which was put on hold earlier this year to rework its story.

"As I understand, it's a standalone season," McGregor points out, "We'll see who knows?" While we'd all love multiple seasons of McGregor, a short, tight story might do Obi-Wan justice. McGregor also revealed the series is finally set to start production in spring 2021. "I'm really excited about it, it's gonna be great, I think," he says.

As we previously reported , McGregor spoke about the upcoming series in June, revealing it would use the same filming technology as The Mandalorian - a "Stagecraft" LED screen which projects a massive 360-degree image of a background or landscape. I’m just going to enjoy it all much more,” McGregor told ACE Universe. “Our technology is such that we’d shot [The Phantom Menace] on film, and [Attack of the Clones] when we got to Australia on the then-new HD cameras, which is pretty primitive compared to what we have now… It was all blue screen and green screen. It was hard to imagine it. Nowadays, things have moved on so much. A lot of what you see is going to be what we see.”

We haven't got a clue what the Obi-Wan series plot will entail, but I'm setting a quota of at least two "hello there's" an episode. Rumors have swirled on Star Wars message boards that Hayden Christensen may reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but we've got no concrete sources on that just yet.

