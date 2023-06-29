Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Trying to find out where you can buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060? You’ve come to the right place, as we’re keeping an eye on graphics card stock, deals, and availability. Thankfully, the GPU shortage situation is becoming a distant memory, and even the latest RTX 4000 models, including the new entry-level option, are widely available at retailers.

If you’re trying to work out whether you should pick up the new 60-class contender, you should probably check out our Nvidia RTX 4060 review. Our tests and benchmarks delve into why it’s now one of the best graphics cards for 1080p, and if you're still rocking an RTX 20 series or GTX 1060 GPU, it’ll make for a great gaming PC upgrade. It’s also one of the cheapest new-gen GeForce options available, prices start at $299 / £289.

It’s worth noting that while the RTX 4060 is technically an RTX 3060 successor, Nvidia’s previous 1080p favorite is going to be sticking around for now. So, you may want to consider keeping an eye on last-gen prices if you’re looking for a bargain. Just keep in mind that shiny new fps boosting features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation are exclusive to RTX 4000 graphics cards, meaning you could miss out on a big performance boost in some games.

Nvidia RTX 4060 price

In terms of MSRP, Nvidia RTX 4060 prices start at $299 / £289 for standard models. There’s no Founder’s Edition RTX 4060 this time around, but manufacturers like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte will have standard and overclocked models available. Naturally, OC variants are going to cost a bit more, so you’ll want to take that into account if you’re trying to stick to a narrow budget.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 will be available worldwide from June 29 2023, and that release date applies to both overclocked and non-overlocked models. We’ve no reason to believe stock shortages will be a thing this time around, but if any issues arise, we’ll keep you in the loop. We’re also expecting RTX 4060 stock to be available at most of the usual retailers, including Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and more.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060

Where to buy RTX 4060 - US

Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

Newegg should have RTX 4060 graphics cards on its digital store shelves soon, as it already stocks the higher-spec RTX 4060 Ti. We're still waiting to see if the retailer will have cheaper non-overclocked versions available at launch, so watch this space.

Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

We fully expect RTX 4060 stock to be available on Amazon soon, as the retail giant stocks most other RTX 4000 cards. However, whether or not MSRP GPUs will be widely available remains to be seen, but we'll keep you in the know.

Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

Best Buy currently stocks various other RTX 40-series models, so we're fully expecting RTX 4060 stock to arrive day one.

Where to buy RTX 4060 - UK

Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

Amazon UK normally stocks the latest 40-series graphics cards at launch, and the same should apply to the RTX 4060. That includes overclocked and non-overclocked versions available for MSRP.



Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

Box has some of the cheapest Nvidia cards available in the UK, so the RTX 4060 should join its budget siblings at the retailer when it officially arrives.



Nvidia RTX 4060 | Awaiting stock

Ebuyer currently has models like the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK listed as 'coming soon'. Therefore, you should be able to snag one for £289 at launch.



