Nvidia RTX 4060 release date might be sooner than expected

It looks like the Nvidia RTX 4060 could arrive ahead of schedule, as leaks suggest the GeForce graphics card will hit shelves this month. It's already been confirmed that a Founder’s Edition model of this board won't be available this time around, but the launch is set to include both custom GPUs that stick to MSRP and overclocked variants that pack more of a gaming PC punch.

At this stage, the best graphics card race is dominated by Nvidia contenders, and the RTX 4060 should help plug the entry-level gap in this new generation. I say should, but its already available Ti sibling is struggling to win budget players looking for the best gaming PC build, despite the fact it costs substantially less than the RTX 4070 Ti. However, rather than shy away from the situation and return to the drawing board, it looks like Team Green will bring forward the release of its cheaper 8GB card, even though builders are arguably waiting for something with more VRAM.

According to a tweet by reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU, the Nvidia RTX 4060 release date is now June 29. The company’s original announcement detailed that it’d launch at some point in July, but these supposed embargo documents outline an earlier schedule. In fact, supplies will allegedly start shipping to board partners today, June 12, meaning the launch wheels are already in motion.

Here’s the date pic.twitter.com/B2qYQIMIAaJune 12, 2023 See more

In case you need a recap, here’s what to expect in terms of Nvidia RTX 4060 specs. The entry-level graphics card will come armed with 3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GGDR6 VRAM, and a 128-bit memory bus. In other words, the vanilla RTX 4060 has everything required to produce an adequate 1080p PC gaming experience in 2023, but you’ll have to stick with the classics if you’re aiming to play at 4K.



Of course, we’ll be putting those above paper specs to the test in our Nvidia RTX 4060 review, which should help shed more light on the entry-level graphics card’s abilities. The budget GPU certainly has price on its side, especially when you consider the lofty heights of its premium counterparts, but it faces stiff competition from the newly released AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Intel Arc A770.

If you're eager to upgrade your graphics card this second, you may want to check out some of the best GPU deals available right now down below. While opting for a new-gen GeForce card will furnish your PC with fancy frame-boosting abilities like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, you could snag a bargain on either an older Nvidia model or an alternative by either AMD or Intel.

Today's best graphics card deals

Looking for an easier route into PC gaming? Check out the best Alienware gaming PC and best gaming laptop options for ready-baked pre-built machines. Alternatively, why not consider the best Steam Deck docks and turn Valve's handheld into a desktop hybrid.