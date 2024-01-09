Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is now officially a thing, and I don’t hate its price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super has officially landed thanks to a trio of CES graphics card announcements, and I’m pleasantly surprised. Not only are we also getting RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti Super variants with more oomph, but the new range costs less than the original line-up. That’s great news for anyone that’s been holding off, and it’s a step in the right direction for the scene in terms of pricing and specs.

Needless to say, the original RTX 4080 was a controversial contender to the best graphics card race. While it’s undeniably an impressive card, its price tag arguably didn’t place enough distance between it and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Plus, while I still value it as a 4K GPU, I can see why many would opt for the cheaper RTX 4070 Ti. Thankfully, the newly announced wave of options strikes a much better balance between performance and cost, and I don’t feel remotely as grumpy about each option’s MSRP.

Unveiled in line with CES 2024, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super will arrive on January 31 for $999 / £959. That’s $200 less than the original model that landed back in 2022, but it also now features a full fat AD103 GPU, more CUDA cores, and faster memory. Simply put, you’re getting something closer to the RTX 4090 for cheaper than before, which is sure to please enthusiasts who can’t justify spending over a grand on a single component.

If you’d rather keep to conventional pricing, you’ll instead want to turn your attention to either the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super or RTX 4070 Ti Super. The latter feels like the bigger revamp comparatively, as Nvidia has increased the SKU’s memory to 16GB and has also granted it a CUDA core bump. Those qualities in conjunction with a wider 256-bit memory bus should make for a pretty premium option, and while it still comes in at $799 / £769, it’s naturally better value for money than its predecessor.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super feels like the lightest revision announced, as the main difference between it and the original is an increased core count. However, the company is now framing it more as a more efficient RTX 3090 replacement, meaning it should theoretically offer up last gen flagship performance at 1440p. Just like every card announced, I’ll have to run my own benchmarks before knowing whether those marketing claims hold up, but it feels like we’re looking at what could be the GPU we should have received in 2022 to begin with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super specs Model RTX 4080 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Super Price $999 / £959 $799 / £769 $599 / £579 GPU AD103 AD103 AD104 CUDA cores 10,240 8,448 7,168 Tensor cores 320 264 224 RT cores 80 66 56 Base clock 2,295MHz 2,340MHz 1,980MHz Boost clock 2,550MHz 2,610MHz 2,475MHz VRAM 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Memory bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit

As for release dates, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will rock up on January 24, while the RTX 4070 Super will arrive first on Jan 17. Unlike with the RTX 4080 Super, the two 70-series cards will seemingly co-exist alongside the original variants, but we’ll need to wait and see how much this affects the price of older custom cards by board partners.

