Steven Yeun promises an "absolute spectacle" in new look at Jordan Peele's Nope

Two new teasers have been released for Nope, the latest horror movie from Jordan Peele. The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings living on a California ranch who discover an unidentified flying object hovering over their home in the form of a creepy-looking cloud, while Steven Yeun plays Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child actor and reality TV star who now runs a theme park. Just how their stories are linked, however, remains to be seen.

"You are gonna witness an absolute spectacle," Ricky announces in the first teaser. He addresses an audience at his theme park in the second clip, too, asking: "Are you ready?". The camera cuts to Kaluuya's character, who seems to be hiding or trapped somewhere dark. "Nope," he says. "Run!" Palmer's character yells from horseback, as Brandon Perea's character is swept away by a strong gust of wind.

If you're after more clues about the movie, a promotional website was recently unveiled that gives us a creepy and cryptic look at Jupiter's Claim, Ricky's Western-themed amusement park. The site includes pages for attractions including a bank, theatre, and general store, and visitors can play games to earn "Jupe Jangles". However, occasionally the site will go dark and the cheery-toned text will change to something much more foreboding.

Nope is Peele's third movie after his 2017 debut Get Out, which also starred Kaluuya, and 2019 follow-up Us. Get Out was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and Peele won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Nope arrives on the big screen on July 22 in the US and August 12 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.