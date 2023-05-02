Noah Hawley’s Alien series casts breakout star as its lead

Noah Hawley’s Alien series has made its first big cast move – adding Sydney Chandler.

As per Variety (opens in new tab), Chandler will lead the FX show, which will enter production once Hawley has finished up on the fifth season of Fargo. Chandler is perhaps best known for her work on Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol. Her star has been on the rise in recent years, as she also appeared in last year's Don’t Worry Darling. She’s next set to appear in the Colin Farrell-led sci-fi series Sugar for Apple.

As revealed earlier this year, Hawley’s FX series will be set decades before the events of the original Alien.

"It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. It takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in – so 70-odd years from now," John Landgraf said in January during the Television Critics Association press tour.

One person who won’t be battling Xenomorphs anytime soon, however, is Sigourney Weaver.

The Ripley actor, who starred in four Alien movies, told Total Film magazine that she has no intention of returning to the iconic role.

"There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed," Weaver said. "I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!"

Another Alien adventure, a new movie directed by Don’t Breathe’s Fede Alvarez, is currently in production. Here’s the first (facehugging) look from set. Once you’re done recoiling in fear, here are more of the best horror movies you should be watching – from behind the sofa – right now.