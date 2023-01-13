Alien TV show is in"active pre-production" and scripts are written

The upcoming Alien TV series from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley for FX is finally making progress towards the small screen.

"Noah is currently in production on the fifth season of Fargo but he’s in active preproduction on Alien, he’s written scripts," FX boss John Landgraf said during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "I think he’s meeting with his production designer in Austin this weekend, gearing up for production this year after he completes the fifth season of Fargo."

Landgraf has previously specified that the series "takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. It takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in – so 70-odd years from now."

Ellen Ripley, the character played by Sigourney Weaver in four movies in the franchise, won’t be a part of the series. In fact, none of the other characters in any of the movies will be making an appearance other than the alien itself.

This isn't Hawley's first time bringing the universe of a beloved movie to TV – he's best known for creating the Fargo series. Season 5 is currently in the works, and will star Joe Keery, Juno Temple, and Jon Hamm. The anthology series changes its cast and setting every season, and previous big names attached to the series have included Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Ewan McGregor.

