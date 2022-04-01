No, this 8TB NVMe SSD for $1,500 is no April Fools joke

No, this isn't an April Fools joke, this 8TB SSD really will set you back a mammoth $1,499.99, and while monstrously expensive, will provide you with all the storage space you could ever possibly need.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB is available for $1,499.99 at Amazon, meaning you can get one of the best SSDs for gaming with endless storage. With sequential performance of 7,100 MB/s read and 6600 MB/s write, this would be a beast inside any rig and particularly those vying to be the best gaming PC.

Our Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD review may have put it best: "goes like a rocket, and costs almost as much". Well, while you cannot actually purchase an aerial spacecraft that would make Elon Musk blush for the asking price of this 8TB configuration, you could get a whole gaming PC for this, or, like, three PS5 consoles for that sum.

8TB SSD for gaming

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD | $1,499.99 at Amazon

This is a staggering amount of storage with a price tag to match, costing about as much as good gaming PC. However, should you want an endless amount of storage from one of the fastest drives on the market, the option is very much open to you.



If you're wondering what else you can get for that $1,499.99 asking price, that's actually the same rate as the original RTX 3090 price, and a full $300 more expensive than RTX 3080 Ti prices at launch, too.

However, if you're looking for some other, less astronomically-price PC SSDs then our price comparison technology is here to help with options on our favorite models below.

