No More Heroes 1 and 2 make their PC debut next week

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle will launch on PC for the first time via Steam on Wednesday, June 9.

The two PC ports come courtesy of XSEED Games, which also published the recent Nintendo Switch port. Both games will be available for purchase separately on Steam for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99, with a 10% discount at launch that'll last until June 15.

Though these are straight ports and not remasters or remakes, the 2007 and 2010 Wii cult classics will make their PC debut with HD resolution, smoother 60FPS gameplay, and "additional features" like Steam Cloud support.

In case you haven't played the original games, No More Heroes is an action-adventure hack-and-slash series with anime-esque graphics, a lewd sense of humor, and over-the-top boss battles. Both games were fairly well-received at launch, but since launch they've grown into cult classics, particularly the first game. It should be interesting to see how they hold up in the eyes of a new generation playing them for the first time on PC.

Fans of the series have been waiting an inordinately long time for the next mainline No More Heroes game, with the most recent being 2010's No More Heroes 2. Of course, there's 2019's Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, a top-down arcade-style spinoff, but the upcoming No More Heroes 3 will be more than a decade-coming.

No More Heroes 3 was originally planned for release in 2020, but it was delayed to 2021 for reasons which probably don't need specifying at this point. It's now due to launch on August 27 for Nintendo Switch, and it'll likely make its way to other platforms eventually, just like the earlier games.

The third game in the series is being developed and published by Grasshopper Manufacture, which is the studio responsible for the first two games. Likewise, the threequel will take the series back to its third-person, open-world roots, which should be a treat for fans of the first game.

