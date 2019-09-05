Nintendo teasing this weird fitness contraption for the Switch is peak Nintendo

Nintendo is at peak Nintendo when they curiously announce something virtually no one asked for, but is nonetheless incredibly intriguing, and today, they've really outdone themselves. While we were all busy re-watching the new Animal Crossing footage from Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo decides to announce this weird circle thing, and I'm actually at a loss for words. Is it fitness related? Is it teasing the Wii Sports of the Switch era? Is Nintendo OK? The announcement says we'll know more September 12, and I really hope it's right.

Here's what we know now: it's a circular plastic peripheral that you attach your Joy-Cons to, and according to the announcement trailer, examine closely from all angles, stretch as hard as you can, and run in circles while holding it in your hands. And you can do all these fun activities whether you're located in Kyoto, San Francisco, Madrid, Paris, or Rome, as the trailer demonstrates. I've watched the video five times and I'm unable to extract anything else from the footage.

Nintendo is giving zero clues. Text accompanying the announcement on Twitter and Instagram simply reads, "Check out this first look at a new experience for Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for more information on 9/12."

I wish I could tell you more, I really do, but truth be told, this is one of the most bizarre things I've seen come out of Nintendo in some time. I'm confused, a little worried, and absolutely fascinated. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out what Nintendo has up their sleeves, as September 12 is right around the corner.