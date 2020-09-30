Nintendo Switch is back in stock - get it here

Nintendo Switch is back in stock! Yes, I know it's a bit dramatic. But because of the console's shortage over the last few months thanks to coronavirus, stock has been incredibly hard to come by. With that in mind, these offers on Amazon US and Amazon UK (with the possibility of adding on games for an extra fee) is a big deal.

Although the US offer isn't officially back in stock until October 3 - just a few days away - you can order it now to secure your copy of the console. That's because they'll almost certainly sell out before long; Nintendo Switch stock is quite rare at the moment. On the plus side, the buzz around PS5 and Xbox Series X means everyone's attention is focused elsewhere.

To get the console in the US, it can be found on Amazon for $299.99. If you want the Switch console by itself in the UK, you can either head to Amazon or Currys where the system costs £279. Alternatively, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart for £318.99 on Amazon or with the latest Animal Crossing at Currys for £319. Meanwhile, Very has a similar bundle that gets you the new Paper Mario game and a console for £319.99.

Hopefully more offers will appear as of the Amazon Prime Day deals this October. If you do, you can be sure to find them on our page of Amazon Prime Day Nintendo deals. Otherwise, we'll be waiting for the Black Friday deals when they finally arrive later in the year.

Nintendo Switch stock

Nintendo Switch (Grey) | £279 at Currys

You can also get the console by itself at Currys right now, and in a fetching grey colour. If you'd prefer to shop at the high street retailer - or pick up your order in store - this is your best bet.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319 at Currys

If you want to get a game with your Nintendo Switch console, this is a great choice - the new Animal Crossing is easily one of the system's best games. It's an escape from what has become a bit of a miserable autumn.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319 at Very

You're not necessarily making a saving here, but hey, you're getting a great game for your trouble. The latest Paper Mario is excellent and well worth considering. And at worst, you can always trade the game in if you don't like it very much.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

Can't see anything you want? Take a look at the deals listed below. Our bargain-hunting software is updated every 30 minutes or so, meaning the latest and best offers are right at your fingertips. We've got links to the normal Switch and the Switch Lite here.

Once you've got your console, be sure to check out Nintendo Switch SD cards and the best Nintendo Switch accessories. That'll set you up nicely with your brand-new purchase.