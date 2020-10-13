This could be your last chance to bag the rare Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

Of all the Amazon Prime Day deals to still be in stock we certainly didn't expect this one to still be available. We're frankly amazed to see that the limited edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the Nintendo Switch hasn't been snapped up yet considering all other versions of the Switch have sold out except for the over-charging third-party retailers.

So if you're in the market for a beautiful console, this very special Nintendo Switch is finally available again after months of shortages. You can find this specially-designed console over at Amazon.

We wouldn't be surprised to see this sell out before the Amazon Prime Day deals roll into town on Tuesday, so we wouldn't hold out for a better offer as we've only seen this item from third-party sellers recently, and they've been charging a lot more than this.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition: $299 on Amazon

If you ask us, this is probably one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles - even though it doesn't include the game, the console design itself is awesome.

Nintendo has made a relatively limited selection of special-edition designs for the standard Nintendo Switch, and this is arguably the most eye-catching of them all. The Switch console itself has subtle island designs engraved on the back, and the two included Joy-Con controllers come in lovely (and exclusive) aqua green and light blue colors complete with special white Joy-Con strap accessories.

Even the Nintendo Switch dock itself gets in on the fun, with an all-over white design instead of the standard black, and a color illustration of Tom, Tommy, and Timmy Nook waving from a tropical island. It's the centerpiece of the whole thing and really sets it all apart. Do bear in mind that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch does not come with a copy of the game, but it's the standard price for a Switch console itself so you're not losing out on anything by picking this option.

We're hoping more offers will appear with other Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals kick off, so keep an eye out on that page. If not, a few bargains should pop up during the Black Friday deals period. We hope, anyway - Switch consoles have been hard to come by during the pandemic. Either way, we'll keep you informed as and when any appear!

