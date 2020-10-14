The best Prime Day miracle is that this Animal Crossing Switch is somehow still available

It's some kind of Amazon Prime Day deals miracle that the loveliest special edition Switch is still available even as the console sells out elsewhere. The fresh design that celebrates Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available right now on Amazon for its standard price - that's really saying something, since many of the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have long since sold out everywhere but from marked-up third party sellers.

If you're looking to pick up a Switch with a beautiful theme that will remind you of your island life every time you pick it up, now is the time to grab one after months of stock shortages. The console has remained available throughout Prime Day so far, but there's no guarantee that it will make it to the end of the event as the hours run out.

At least in terms of aesthetics, this is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles. You should keep in mind that it doesn't include the game, but the console design itself is awesome.

Nintendo has made a relatively limited selection of special-edition designs for the standard Nintendo Switch, and the Animal Crossing version arguably the most eye-catching of them all. The Switch console itself has subtle island designs engraved on the back, and the two included Joy-Con controllers come in lovely (and exclusive) aqua green and light blue colors complete with special white Joy-Con strap accessories.

Even the Nintendo Switch dock itself gets in on the fun, with an all-over white design instead of the standard black, and a color illustration of Tom, Tommy, and Timmy Nook waving from a tropical island. It's the centerpiece of the whole thing and really sets it all apart. Do bear in mind that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch does not come with a copy of the game, but it's the standard price for a Switch console itself so you're not losing out on anything by picking this option.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch

This special design for Nintendo Switch has been one of the most sought-after game consoles since it first came out earlier this year, and this is your chance to score it while supplies last at Amazon.

If you're holding out for discounted hardware, don't worry. There's still plenty of time for new bargains to start arriving next month during the the Black Friday deals period. We hope, anyway - Switch consoles have been hard to come by during the pandemic. Either way, we'll keep you informed as and when any appear!

