Nintendo is bringing Super Nintendo games to the Switch, along with a new SNES controller

You'll soon be able to play 20 classic Super Nintendo Games both at home and on-the-go with your Switch. Of course, it might not feel right to play Super Mario World with Joy-Cons, so Nintendo is also releasing wireless SNES controllers for the Switch. The news came during today's Nintendo Direct, where the first batch of 20 games coming to Switch Online was revealed in its entirety.

The process of gaining access to the games will work just like it does with the collection of NES games currently available on Switch. All you need is an active subscription to Switch Online and an internet connection to download the games, and you'll be able to play through the full roster of SNES games coming to Switch Online.

The collection includes SNES staples like Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Yoshi's Island, Star Fox, Kirby's Dream Land 3, and Super Mario Kart, as well as a few surprises like Breath of Fire and Stunt Race FX, the latter marking its first departure from the SNES onto another console's library. The collection will feature local and online multiplayer support where applicable, as well as the coveted rewind function for especially tricky games - looking at you, Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts.

Here's the complete list:

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Star Fox

F-Zero

Stunt Race FX

Pilotwings

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Kirby's Dream Course

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Demon's Crest

Super Soccer

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Breath Of Fire

Brawl Brothers

Super EDF Earth Defense Force

Super Tennis

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

As for the controller, it's what you'd expect: a wireless SNES controller that works on the Switch and can be charged using a USB cable. The SNES controller will start shipping out on September 18.