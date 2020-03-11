Two Nintendo Directs are reportedly being scheduled for March

We're likely to learn a lot more about Nintendo's 2020 lineup shortly, if reports are true that two - you read it, two - Nintendo Directs are being scheduled for this month.

Sources at VentureBeat are saying Nintendo is wrapping up an indie showcase presentation that's likely to air March 18. Following that, word is another, more general Direct will be broadcast March 26. Allegedly, the two March Nintendo Directs won't focus on any one specific game, but rather the Switch lineup more broadly through 2020.

The reporting doesn't make clear what games, if any, will be announced during the next two Nintendo Directs. That said, it sounds like we can expect more remasters and ports to release on Switch this year, as well as games from third-party developers and publishers.

The last Nintendo Direct was in September, and the six-month dry period since hasn't made me any more patient. The Switch is an indie powerhouse, and I can't wait to see how Nintendo will expand its catalog in 2020. As for ports/remasters, I'd love to see Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD make their way to the Switch, and I don't feel it's too much to ask considering they've both already been remastered for the Wii U.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 coming this year and not a peep from Nintendo about new hardware, it's probably a good time for Nintendo to announce some new games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out March 20, but after that the upcoming Switch lineup looks like a spattering of indie titles without concrete release dates. Luckily, it sounds likely we'll learn something in the coming weeks that should keep the dust off our Switches in 2020 and beyond.

