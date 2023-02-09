Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to play sisters in Blumhouse TV show for Prime Video

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman are set to star in a new Blumhouse series for Prime Video based on the popular Kay Scarpetta crime novels by Patricia Cornwell, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Kidman will play Kay Scarpetta, the Chief Medical Examiner for the Commonwealth of Virginia. While Scarpetta is a fictional character, she's based on a real person: former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro. The character has so far appeared in 26 books by Cornwell, published between 1990 and 2022. Curtis will play Kay's sister Dorothy and has famously been a fan of Cornwell's books, regularly moderating events with the author.

According to Deadline, the series is getting an order for two seasons, both eight episodes long. Barry producer Liz Sarnoff is on board as showrunner and writer and both Curtis and Kidman are also executive producing through their respective production companies, Comet Pictures and Blossom Films.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said in a statement. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

