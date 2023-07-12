Nicolas Cage is a stone-cold killer in a Hawaiian shirt in fun first trailer for The Retirement Plan

The first trailer for Nicolas Cage's new action-comedy The Retirement Plan is here – and we're all for watching him kill a bunch of bad guys while wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Cage defends his daughter and granddaughter from lethal threat – all while donning the scraggliest, most unkempt beard and the most wrinkled Hawaiian shirt. "The old man...he keeps killing everyone. Everyone!" Ron Perlman's character says.

When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to her estranged father and retired beach bum Matt (Cage) for help. "Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant (Perlman). The bad guys get more than they bargained for because Matt is not the wacky character he appears to be," reads the official synopsis.

Ernie Hudson, Grace Byers, and Joel David Moore also star. The film is written and directed by Tim Brown (The Cradle).

"This film is destined to be another classic Nic Cage action-comedy," said Scott Kennedy, President of Falling Forward Films. "We are big supporters of the theatrical experience and there is nothing better than to have the audience experience the laughter and the thrills of The Retirement Plan on the big screen."

Coming off of having played Count Dracula in Renfield, it's nice to see Cage return to his campy, Cage-Rage roots.

The Retirement Plan is set to hit theaters on August 25, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.