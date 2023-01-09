Nicolas Cage doesn't want to be in a Star Wars movie

Nicolas Cage has no interest in joining the Star Wars franchise.

In an interview for Yahoo Entertainment (opens in new tab) (via Variety (opens in new tab)), Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian and Cage's co-star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, wanted Cage to join him on the Disney Plus show.

"I’m not really down," Cage said. "I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

“I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies,” the actor continued. “I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that.”

Added Cage: "I’m not in the ‘Star Wars’ family. I’m in the ‘Star Trek’ family."

The actor may not be joining a galaxy far, far away, but he is taking on the role as the ultimate Prince of Darkness in Renfield, where he plays an Old Hollywood-inspired Dracula. The horror comedy, which also stars Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, is set to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

