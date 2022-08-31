Nicolas Cage set to star in A24 comedy produced by Ari Aster

Nicolas Cage is returning to comedy once again for a new A24 film set to be produced by Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. The movie, titled Dream Scenario, will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli – his directorial debut Sick of Myself premiered at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Plot details are unknown at this point, but Borgli has also penned the script. A24 is financing and producing, with Lars Knudsen producing with Aster via their Square Peg production company, and Tyler Campellone and Jacob Jaffke also producing. Aster is no stranger to A24, with Midsommar, Hereditary, and the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starring Disappointment Blvd. all made with the company.

Cage's most recent film was The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which saw him play a fictionalized version of himself opposite Pedro Pascal's super fan Javi. Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ike Barinholtz co-starred. Cage's next foray into comedy will be Renfield, which will see him play Dracula. Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz round out the cast. Cage also stars in the western Butcher's Crossing, which will debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor could also be returning to the National Treasure franchise soon, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "Let's hope we're working on the script right now," he told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it's really good. So I think we'll get it to him shortly."

