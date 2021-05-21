Ni no Kuni 2 Switch release date set for September

Ni no Kuni 2 is officially set to launch on Nintendo Switch September 17, Bandai Namco has announced.

The Switch version of the 2018 JRPG is called Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition, and it includes the three available DLC Expansions, The Lair of the Lost Lore, The Tale of a Timeless Tome, and the Adventure Pack. If you played the base game but haven't had time for the expansions, you can expect a few new dungeons, new story content, new cosmetics, and more. Ni no Kuni 2 on Switch will run you $59.99.

If you haven't played Ni no Kuni 2 at all, let this serve as another gentle reminder that you absolutely should if you're a fan of JRPGs, or even just good-natured, colorful, heartwarming adventures in general. Dungeons are varied and interesting, the new real-time combat system with those stupidly cute Higgledies works really well, and it has some of my favorite towns to explore in any video game. Our Ni no Kuni 2 review really sums it up best: it's "like shooting sunshine right into your veins," which, let's be real, is exactly what everyone needs in 2021.

Now you're probably thinking, 'why have you gone and said that when us Nintendo loyalists need to wait until September to play it?' But the good news is you can play the also excellent original Ni no Kuni on Switch and watch the Ni no Kuni movie on Netflix right now. As for what's next for the series, we know a third Ni no Kuni game is in development at Level-5, but we haven't heard about it in a while.

