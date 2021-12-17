The next Spider-Man may have been alluded to in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a multiverse extravaganza, bringing back characters from throughout Spider-Man's storied past.

However, although the new Spider-Man movie may still be fresh in cinemas, there's the question over what's next for Peter Parker, and the franchise at large.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home ending offers many potential avenues for the series to swing down, but there's one potential outcome that's heavily nodded to during the movie's runtime.

Before we go any further into what could be around the corner for Spider-Man, here's a big spoiler warning – we're going to talk about specific plot points from Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you have not seen the new movie, turn back now!

Still here? Then you have witnessed three Spider-Men take down the Sinister Five in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie's final scene sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker, now forgotten by everyone, heading out from his new apartment to fight crime in New York. It's a fresh start for the character, and some fans are asking whether the next Spider-Man movie will actually be about Holland's character at all.

The actor has been coy about his return. Speaking to Total Film earlier this year, he simply said he "doesn't know" whether he will be back as Spidey. That leaves the door wide open for the next Spider-Man movie to be about someone brand new, and Spider-Man: No Way Home heavily hints at who that may be.

During the final fight at the Statue of Liberty, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man manages to sap Electro of his powers. Defeated, Jamie Foxx's Electro looks at Garfield's Parker and says that he thought the masked hero from Queens would have been Black. Garfield's Peter apologizes, to which Electro looks up and says "there’s got to be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere".

Considering the multiverse is infinite, there's certainly a Black Spider-Man out there, and we've already seen him on the big-screen: Miles Morales, the hero of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, it's not hard to see this as some sort of setup for the next Spider-Man movie. After all, we've already been introduced to Morales' uncle, played by Donald Glover in Spider-Man: Homecoming. If Holland steps aside from being the series lead, could Peter Parker be a mentor figure for a live-action Morales in an upcoming film? The hints are all there, now we just have to sit tight and wait for Morales to arrive.

